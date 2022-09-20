A MAN was taken to hospital after he was punched in the face in York.
The incident happened on the cycle track near Fifth Avenue in York at around 2pm on Sunday (September 18), police said.
The victim suffered a black eye and had to go to hospital after he was punched in the face by another man.
North Yorkshire Police is calling for help with its investigation into the attack.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email david.fulford@northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1222 David Fulford.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220167174 when passing on information that could assist the investigation.
