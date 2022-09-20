A TEENAGER was headbutted by another youth in a park in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal.

The incident happened at Eastway play park in the Eastfield area of Scarborough at around 5pm on Sunday (September 18).

The victim received an injury to his nose after being headbutted by a boy of roughly the same age, who was with five other teenage boys.

North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about a youth seen in the area wearing a dark grey hoody and grey tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email megan.campbell1@northyorkshier.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Megan Campbell.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220167276 when passing on information to officers.