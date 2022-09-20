The York Carers Centre looks set for a revamp, according to plans submitted to the city council.
York CVS, who own the building at 17 Priory Street, York, seek internal alterations including installation of stud partition walls, upgrading existing mechanical and electrical services and replacement of floor coverings.
The plans also seek the removal and replacement of existing internal doors, refurbishment of existing kitchen and bathroom facilities and a door opening to be created adjacent to the top of the ramped area afterwards.
The planning application says the property is a Grade II listed building located within the Central Historic Core Conservation Area of York.
The 1905-erected building currently operates as the York Carers Centre and offers a range of offices, a Nursery and meeting rooms. Some of the facilities and equipment are described as poor, with the kitchen and toilets ‘aged and worn.’
The application added: “The internal alterations are to remain subtle and respectful of the internal heritage of the building. It should be noted all internal works proposed could be removed and returned to the original state, should this be required in the future. The proposed alterations will not impact any of the external aspects of the building.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here