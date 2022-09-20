POLICE officers are searching for witnesses following a disagreement between a man and woman in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened on Thursday September 15 between 6.20pm and 6.50pm in Cayton Low Road in Eastfield, Scarborough.
Both people have been identified by North Yorkshire Police - but officers are asking for any witnesses to any interaction between the pair.
"Both had bicycles and walked or cycled from the location of the bus stop near the station towards Cayton on the left side of the road," a police spokesperson said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to email stephen.monty@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number: 12220165507 when providing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article