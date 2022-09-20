A HISTORIC bridge has been badly damaged after its stone parapet was hit by a car.

Police were called to a collision on Bubwith Bridge, on the A163 Main Street, near Selby.

The driver of the car involved suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, officers said.

The bridge parapet was damaged in the incident.

Temporary barriers have been installed but the East Riding of Yorkshire Council says permanent repair work will be needed in the future.

Bubwith Bridge. Piucture: Paul Whittaker

Humberside Police said: "Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A163 Main Street, Bubwith, at around 3.15am on Saturday, September 10.

"It was reported that a car had been in collision with a bridge, causing the road to become blocked.

"The driver sustained minor injuries to their arm and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

"The road was closed to allow emergency services to carry out their duties."

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "A stone parapet on Bubwith Bridge was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night.

"The council has installed temporary barriers to make the bridge safe and it remains open to traffic.

"Further permanent repair work is needed, which will involve road closures, but the date of these works are still to be determined by the council."

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 86 of 10 September.