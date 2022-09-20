WEEKS of roadworks are set to get underway on a major road through North Yorkshire.

National Highways says maintenance works on the A64 in North Yorkshire will lead to safer, smoother journeys for road users.

The work is to replace drainage gullies and resurface the carriageway between East Knapton and West Heslerton, near Malton and is due to start on Monday, September 26.

National Highways Project Manager Chris Dunn said: “We’ll carry out these improvements in two phases. We will replace drainage gullies with new and improved lids along the edge of the carriageway to reduce wear and tear around the edges and with it the need for ongoing repairs in the future.

“This phase should be complete by Wednesday, November 2 which will allow us to start the second phase, the resurfacing.”

Gully work will take place overnight, one carriageway at a time, between 8pm and 6am, Mondays to Thursdays and between 9pm and 6am on Fridays. To reduce the impact on road users, traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic lights, allowing the road to remain open.

The resurfacing work includes repairs to the road foundation - removing several road layers in some areas which means deeper patches need time to cure. To carry out the work safely and efficiently, the A64 will be closed in both directions over two to three full weekends.

Full closures will be in place from 8pm on Fridays to 6am on Mondays on the weekends of 4 to 7 November, 11 to 14 November and, if required, November 18 to 21.

Mr Dunn said: “We have avoided doing this work in the summer months to reduce the impact on the visitor economy but are aware that some bonfire celebration events may be taking place during our first weekend of work. Unfortunately, we cannot delay this work further due to the increased likelihood of delays because of bad weather. We therefore advise people to plan their journeys and allow extra time where necessary.”

During closures, a fully signed diversion will be in place. This has been agreed in advance with police and the local authority. Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the A169 at Malton, the A170 at Pickering and the B1261 to Staxton until re-joining the A64, the diversion for the westbound closure is the same route in reverse.

Road users and residents can stay up to date with road improvements in the area by visiting the regional pages of the National Highways website, or following @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter or National Highways Yorkshire on Facebook. Live traffic information is available on www.trafficengland.com