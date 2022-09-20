NORTH York Moors has been ranked one of the best areas for road trips in electric vehicles, according to new research.
Saga has uncovered the best road trips in the UK and Ireland for electric vehicles (EVs), and the North York Moors ranked among the top 10. The firm analysed a range of factors such as distance, availability of charging points and the number of charges needed per journey to develop a full ranking.
All factors considered, the North York Moors ranked as the sixth best road trip for EVs, above the Black Mountain Pass and Wild Atlantic Way.
The North York Moors has six public charging points available along the 44.5 mile route. There is an average 7.42 miles between charging points for EV drivers wanting to top up along the way. The route is ideal for electric vehicles, as it only needs between 0.19 and 0.31 charges.
Beauty spots including Whitby Abbey, Dalby Forest and Goathland are among the recommended stops to explore along the route.
The Lake District’s ‘Land of the Lakes’ route was ranked as the most EV friendly road trip in the UK - as it's the road trip where you’re most likely to have a charging point to hand in the shortest possible time.
