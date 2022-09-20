Recently I had the dubious privilege of watching the news on TV with a Belgian family.

There was a programme about thousands of edible shellfish on the Belgian sandbanks dying. Greenpeace explained that it was because Britain was chucking tons of raw sewage into the sea and currents were drifting the filth across the channel.

What is the real meaning of Brexit - that we can make our own regulations? No, that we can let companies deregulate.

Where are the opposition parties? Labour with heads in the sand? Lib Dems, are you still here? All watching Britain be the cesspit of Europe? I’ve never been so embarrassed.

G. Brian Ledger, Copmanthorpe, York