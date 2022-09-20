Taking a stroll around York at 10am yesterday before the main ceremony and parade for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I was surprised to see the tour bus for York operating - although not busy - and a large number of people carrying designer brands of coffee or tea.
Walking down Gillygate/ Petergate and back around Goodramgate, as expected a few of the smaller eateries and pubs were plying their trade to the few people milling around.
I fully realise life goes on, with certain services - hospitals, police, fire and ambulance etc - permanently on call. But how could certain businesses take advantage of the lack of competition at this time, especially during such a sad time?
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel