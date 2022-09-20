VANDALS struck at a York playground.

Emergency services were called out last night (September 19) to a play park near Water End in Clifton, York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 9.11pm.

A spokesman for the service said: "A wooden swing in a children’s play area was damaged by fire after being deliberately set alight.

"The Acomb crew used a hose reel to extinguish."