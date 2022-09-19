About 60 homes in the Oaken Grove area of Haxby are without power this afternoon, following what Northern Powergrid calls an 'unplanned power cut'.
The company says there has been an 'unexpected problem' with cables and/ or equipment serving the area.
It says it hopes that power should be restored by 8pm.
