FIREFIGHTERS are battling a fire started deliberately in the North Yorkshire countryside.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 4.21pm after reports of a fire in Scholla Lane, Northallerton.

A spokesman for the service said at 5.15pm: "Both crews from Northallerton responded to reports of hay on fire in the open.

"Crews are using two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"The cause was deliberate and is ongoing."