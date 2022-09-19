FIREFIGHTERS are battling a fire started deliberately in the North Yorkshire countryside.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 4.21pm after reports of a fire in Scholla Lane, Northallerton.
A spokesman for the service said at 5.15pm: "Both crews from Northallerton responded to reports of hay on fire in the open.
"Crews are using two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"The cause was deliberate and is ongoing."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article