Yorkshire Spa Retreat is set to launch a £1m nature-inspired spa facility as part of its lodge park experience next month.

The nature inspired 10,000 sqft spa forms part of Yorkshire Spa Retreat’s recently completed £4.5m development with luxurious holiday lodges, a bar and restaurant.

Guests to the spa, which opens on October 31, can access facilities which include a Himalayan salt sauna, hydrotherapy pool, herbal steam room, a herbal lounge and a large relaxation dome for yoga, pilates and meditation.

The outdoor natural swimming pond mimics a chilled mountain lake, with the invigorating cold water providing anti-inflammatory and rejuvenating benefits.

The holistic treatment menu includes a curated collection of full body massages, facials and beauty treatments as well as bespoke spa packages such as the Yorkshire Ritual Day - two luxury spa treatments, access to the facilities and a two-course meal.

Spa Manager, Kas Wilson, said: “Our team has created an incredible range of treatments that allow our guests to truly relax. We’ve looked for inspiration in the countryside that surrounds us, and I can’t wait to welcome our firsts guests to experience it. The vision of guests slipping into their cosy robes, listening to the bubbling water from the hydrotherapy pool before they head to the treatment room to enjoy a nature inspired facial or massage really is exciting.”

Alongside the spa experience is the onsite restaurant called The Dome, which is open to both guests and non-guests and offers a delicious culinary experience that can be enjoyed day and night. It provides a wide range of food choices serving local produce that is ideal for the entire family.

Miles Dewhurst, CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to be introducing this luxury wellness space to create an unrivalled spa experience. The spa has been carefully designed to perfection and is equipped with facilities that are inspired by nature, to bring calm and serenity to our guests but to also show something really new and exciting for guests and locals to enjoy.”

The Helmsley-based luxury spa development is set in the North Yorkshire Moors countryside and promises a distinctive experience that combines the natural world with luxury holiday lodges, conscious dining options and wellness centre.

Set in over 11-acres of rolling Yorkshire parkland, this haven of tranquillity provides holiday makers with an ideal place to relax and unwind whilst enjoying the open countryside.

Visit www.yorkshire-spa-retreat.co.uk and sign up for the newsletter to find out more about Yorkshire Spa Retreat, or visit Hoseasons website to book your stay.