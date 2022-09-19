A funeral is always a time for remembering. Today's state funeral of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marked an historic turning point in the history of our nation.

But for countless people up and down the country, it has also been a time to remember The Queen's 70 years of selfless duty - and, for those lucky enough, to recall having seen or met her in person.

During the course of her long reign, The Queen visited York no less than ten times.

Sometimes she arrived in the city by car, entering - as reigning monarchs traditionally do - through Micklegate Bar. At other times, she came on the Royal Train, to be greeted at York station by assembled dignitaries.

Through the years, the young Queen grew gradually older. But two things never changed - the enthusiasm with which she was greeted; and the smile with which she responded to the cheering crowds.

Her first official visit to the city after becoming Queen was in 1957. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were due to watch the Mystery Plays in Museum Gardens - but due to heavy rain, they instead visited the cast at Tempest Anderson Hall.

The Press

The Queen at Heslington Hall, the University of York, in 1965

In 1965, the Queen and her husband visited the University of York, which had opened just a couple of years earlier, to formally open Langwith College.

The Royal couple were back in 1971, as York celebrated 1900 years since the founding of the Roman city of Eboracum. Huge crowds gathered in Blossom Street, Micklegate and Parliament Street to greet her.

The people of York didn't have to wait long for her next visit: she was back just a year later, in 1972, to distribute Maundy Money.

York was one of many cities that The Queen visited in 1977, the year of her Silver Jubilee. And she returned to the city again six years later, in 1983, to welcome home the men of the 2nd Infantry Division on their return to their headquarters at Imphal Barracks.

The Press

The Queen in York in 2000, to help the city celebrate the Millennium

In 1984, a fire swept through the South Transept of York Minster. After an intensive four year programme of repairs and restorations, the Queen visited York in 1988 to formally re-open the great cathedral's south transept.

After that visit, however, the people of York had to wait 12 years, until the Millennium year of 2000, for Her Majesty's next official visit.

This time the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived on the Royal Train, the Prince Henry. Crowds packed York Station and young children leant over the barriers waving Union Jacks as the train came to a halt.

Perhaps The Queen's most extended visit to the city, however, came five years later, in 2005 - for Royal Ascot.

York was in the mood to celebrate - and a report in the Evening Press from the first day of the five-day event captured some of the atmosphere: “They came in their tens of thousands – in a magnificent array of hats and headpieces, top hats and top designer outfits,” it read. "Her Majesty arrived, her Ascot landaus sailing past the grandstand and royal enclosure in a blur of colour."

The Press

The Queen at Royal Ascot, York, 2005

It was to be another seven years before The Queen was to visit the city again - this time, though we didn't know it then, for the final time.

It was 2012, and the Queen had come to York during her Diamond Jubilee year to distribute Maundy Money at the Minster.

The Royal cavalcade arrived at Micklegate Bar to a thunderous welcome.

It was the first time in 40 years that the Queen had distributed her Maundy Money in York - and, sadly, it was to be the last.