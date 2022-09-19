THE former Debenhams store at Monks Cross in York is set to reopen soon as a sports shop.

Work is well underway to open a new Decathlon store chain which has been preparing to open in the old Debenhams store.

Site contractors have said that the store is now set to open towards the end of October.

As The Press reported earlier this year, trustees acting for the retail submitted separate planning applications concerning signage and making a window larger at the site at Unit 19 Monks Cross Shopping Park.

A letter from planning agents to the City of York Council concerning the advertising/ lighting application spoke of consents "required by Decathlon as new tenants required for the now vacant former Debenhams store." The application for the windows speaks of "the proposed new tenant Decathlon."

With more than 700 stores in the UK, Decathlon is a French sporting goods retailer, and with over 1,697 stores in 60 countries and regions, it is the largest sporting goods retailer in the world.

The Debenhams store closed last May as part of a nationwide closure of the chain. The Debenhams in Davygate in York city centre closed in December 2019 and has remained empty ever since.

Decathlon sports shop is set to open in the former Debenhams store at Monks Cross in York. Pictures: Helen Mead