THE Queen made 11 official visits to York - but only ten of them were as reigning monarch.

In 1949, still in her early 20s, the then Princess Elizabeth visited with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple, who had married just two years previously, came to York at the end of a triumphant Royal Tour of Yorkshire. It was her first official visit to the city, a full three years before her accession to the monarchy on the death of her father, King George VI, and four years before her coronation.

But the royal couple were greeted enthusiastically.

It was a busy day for the royal couple - they arrived at the Minster at 11.30am, where they were met by the Lord Lieutenant of York, the Earl of Scarborough, and were presented to the Lord Mayor, JB Morrell.

After inspecting a guard of honour and looking around the Minster, the princess and her husband went to St William’s College, then walked through Minster Gates and Stonegate to St Helen’s Square.

The Press

Princess Elizabeth walking in procession along Stonegate in 1949, accompanied by the Lord Mayor of York, JB Morrell

After meeting dignitaries at the Mansion House, the young princess was driven to Regent Street, off Lawrence Street, to visit some pre-fabricated houses.

She also visited and met residents in Acomb.

It was a visit that lived long in the memories of those that were there.

Earlier this year, Jacqueline Reagan, from Strensall, spoke to The Press about her memories of that day.

She was just four years old at the time - but remembered the visit all her life.

Jacqueline lived in Dane Avenue, Acomb, at the time of the visit. "I remember holding my mum's hand and skipping down the street," she told The Press, speaking at the time of the Queen's platinum Jubilee.

" I could hear everyone cheering and shouting all over the Carr estate. I wore a white dress with rosebuds on it. I remember it very clearly.

"It's one of my fondest memories. Not many people can say they have met the Queen - and I can."

Another who saw the young Princess Elizabeth that day was Peter Hollindale.

These days he lives in Grange Garth, off Fishergate.

But back then he was a 13-year-old, visiting York on a day trip with his mum.

Neither of them had any idea that anything out of the ordinary was happening that day.

"Seeing a crowd in what I now know as St Helen’s Square, we joined it and were shortly rewarded with a close-up view of Princess Elizabeth," Peter wrote, in a letter to the Press. "It made my mother’s day.

"Little did I know that I would spend my adult life in York, and see her several times more in the city.

"All my life she has been a still point, a calm and stable presence."