The Queen will be reunited with her late husband Prince Philip as she is laid to rest following a historic state funeral.

Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.

The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II funeralThe coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral (Frank Augstein/PA)
The coffin arrives at the state funeral The coffin arrives at the state funeral (Hannah McKay/PA)
King Charles and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of the QueenThe King and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of the Queen (Danny Lawson/PA)
King Charles and members of the royal family at the service The late Queen’s children sat in the front row for the service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

King Charles III and his siblings marched behind their mother’s coffin as it travelled the short distance from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state for four days, to the ancient Abbey.

Charles leads the royal family in the procession (Tristan Fewings/PA)Charles leads the royal family in the procession (Tristan Fewings/PA)
The coffin of the Queen was carried to Westminster Abbey on a gun carriageThe coffin of the Queen was carried to Westminster Abbey on the state gun carriage (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeralThe coffin was draped in the Royal Standard (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Members of the armed forces and the royal family salute the coffin of the QueenMembers of the armed forces and the royal family salute the coffin of the Queen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
William and Harry following the Queen's coffin to Westminster AbbeyWilliam and Harry walked next to each other as they followed the Queen’s coffin with their cousin Peter Phillips (Emilio Morenatti/PA)

Tens of thousands of mourners filled the capital to pay their last respects.

Members of the public gathered to pay their respects on The MallMembers of the public gathered to pay their respects on The Mall (Tim Goode/PA)
The procession of the Queen's coffin The procession of the Queen’s coffin (Jeff Spicer/PA)
The coffin is carried to the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey The gun carriage was pulled by 98 naval ratings, with more marching behind (Peter Byrne/PA)
King Charles salutes the coffin of the Queen The King salutes his mother’s coffin (Andrew Milligan/PA)
People on The Mall listen to the state funeral People on The Mall listened to a broadcast of the state funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
People on the Mall shed a tear and bow their heads as they listen to the state funeral of the Queen Well-wishers shed tears outside the Abbey (Tim Goode/PA)

Two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George, aged nine, and his seven-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at the state funeral.

Charles with the Queen Consort and the Princess Royal in front of the coffin of the QueenCharles with the Queen Consort and the Princess Royal in front of the coffin of the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeralPrince George and Princess Charlotte were at the funeral, but their younger brother Louis was not present (Phil Noble/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeralGeorge sat between his parents near his great-grandmother’s coffin reading the order of service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeralThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex seated behind the King and Queen Consort (Gareth Fuller/PA)
US President Joe Biden was among those attending the funeral US President Joe Biden was among those attending the funeral (Phil Noble/PA)