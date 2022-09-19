YORK has fallen silent on the day of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Shops and attractions across the city centre are closed today as a mark of respect for the Queen, who sadly died on September 8 aged 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Streets normally packed with residents and tourists were deserted this morning as many people have stayed at home to watch the live coverage of the state funeral - while others have travelled to London to pay their respects.

Tributes have been placed in many shop windows around the city centre - many including pictures of Queen Elizabeth II along with Union Jack flags.

Matthew Chapman from Holgate, York, travelled down to London at 3.30am by Megabus.

Speaking earlier today, Matthew said: "It certainly is going to be one of those ‘I was there moments’ today.

"The main things I admired about the Queen was her resilience and consistency in all she did. She was like the nation's comfort blanket in times of need and it feels very strange to be moving forwards without that.

"I’m going to head straight to the Mall as I understand there’s a one way system in place that once you leave you have to go quite a way round to get back in."

The funeral takes place at 11am at Westminster Abbey. The service will be led by the dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle. The sermon will be delivered by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

It is the first UK state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965.