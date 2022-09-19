Queen Elizabeth II will be reunited with her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh later today as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral.
Millions across the globe will tune in to see the Queen’s funeral 10 days after her death.
The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.
The day marks the climax of what is being regarded as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen, surpassing the operation for the Platinum Jubilee weekend and the London 2012 Olympics, which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.
Queen Elizabeth II - A life in pictures
When is the two minutes silence on Monday?
Following the service at Westminster Abbey the nation will uphold a two minute silence in memory of the Queen.
Towards the end of the service at 11:55am The Last Post will be played followed by a two-minute silence.
The Queen’s funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with the sermon given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
