Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday, September 20.

Those being paid the benefit will be paid automatically any time from this date.

The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK Government has said.

The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as care and mobility needs.

Those who may be eligible for the payment include people receiving the disability living allowance, personal independence payment, attendance allowance, Scottish disability benefits (adult disability payment and child disability payment), armed forces independence payment, constant attendance allowance, or the war pension mobility supplement.

Cost of living support payments

The disability payments are part of a package of support for households as the cost of living continues to soar.

More than eight million eligible households in receipt of means-tested benefits received the first of two automatic cost-of-living payments of £326 from July 14.

The second means-tested payment of £324 will be issued later this year.

From October 1 2022, a new energy price guarantee will mean an average household will pay no more than £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years.

This news was shortly followed by the death of the Queen, leaving some questions about the support yet to be answered.

Further details about measures to help households and businesses are expected this week.

Around 6m disabled people will receive a one-off £150 Disability #CostOfLivingPayment from 20 Sep 2022



People receiving a qualifying benefit will be paid automatically



You do not need to do anything to receive the payment



Visit https://t.co/MCM1Kumrqp#HelpForHouseholds pic.twitter.com/Je9oyQwRZj — DWP (@DWP) September 4, 2022

People are also being urged to be alert to scammers targeting those expecting cost-of-living payments.

How to receive disability cost of living payments?





Payments will be paid automatically into bank accounts, so people have been warned to watch out for any texts and emails from fraudsters asking for personal details.

More information about the UK Government’s cost-of-living support is available on the website here.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living. This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers. The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.