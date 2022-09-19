Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place today and members of the Royal Family are expected to be in attendance.

The event is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and major world leaders held in the UK for decades.

Her Majesty leaves behind four children and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We’ve rounded up some of the Queen’s relatives and their titles. It’s unclear whether all of the Royal Family, including children, will attend the funeral.

How is King Charles III related to the Queen?





King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II (PA)

King Charles III is Queen Elizabeth II’s son and he’s married to the Queen Consort, Camilla.

The Queen had three more children, Princess Royal, Anne, the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward and the Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

The King is father to the Prince of Wales, William, and Duke of Sussex, Harry.

The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

How is the Queen Consort related to the Queen?





King Charles III and the Queen Consort (PA)

The Queen Consort is married to King Charles III who is the Queen’s son, making Camilla the Queen’s daughter-in-law.

Camilla has two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and five grandchildren.

How is the Prince of Wales related to the Queen?





The Prince and Princess of Wales (PA)

The Prince of Wales, William, is the Queen’s grandson.

He has three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales.

How is the Duke of Sussex related to the Queen?





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is also the Queen’s grandson.

He has two children, Archie and Lilibet, with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Royal Family's new line of succession

William, Prince of Wales Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis Harry, Duke of Sussex Archie Mountbatten-Windsor Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor Andrew, Duke of York Beatrice, Princess of York

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday to Monday, when her coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the capital during the funeral.