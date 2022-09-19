A ROAD through a York suburb has reopened after being closed for more than a month.
Grosvenor Road in Clifton closed from 8am on August 15 and was meant to reopen at 5.30pm last night (September 18), but it reopened early and has been opened throughout the weekend.
It was closed for the removal of the large retaining walls at the former Bootham Crescent football ground.
