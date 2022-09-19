EMERGENCY services have been called after reports of a woman in danger on a North Yorkshire bridge.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they along with North Yorkshire Police were called out at 10.43pm last night to Old Malton, Malton after reports of a woman on a bridge.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Malton and Huntington responded to a report of a woman on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge.
"Crews assisted police officers in temporarily securing the female to the railings of the bridge before safely removing her from the bridge using the aerial ladder platform and leaving her in the care of the police."
