A TOP North Yorkshire firefighter was among those paying their respects to the Queen in Windsor.

Group manager Bob Hoskins was among the crowds visiting Windsor Castle yesterday (September 18).

Group manager Bob Hoskins

Bob who works for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Hambleton and Richmond said: "Thousands of people were paying their respects today to The Queen.

"There was quite an emotional atmosphere around the castle."

Today around 2,300 police officers will oversee the Queen’s final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle.

One thousand officers, alongside military personnel, will line the route from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, as the Queen’s coffin is transported from the funeral service by gun carriage.

More than 3,000 officers from forces outside London will form part of the 10,000-strong team policing the funeral on Monday, which Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy described as the “final and most complex phase” of the operation after the death of the monarch.

The Queen has been lying in state at Westminster Hall, where a continuous river of people has been flowing past her coffin to pay their respects since the doors opened on Wednesday.

After Monday's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the late monarch's coffin will be driven from London to the Berkshire town in the state hearse.

The hearse will then travel in procession to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, which will be lined by members of the armed forces.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel - where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

The late Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen's.

Group manager Bob Hoskins