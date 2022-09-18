THE way to remember the Queen is to embody her qualities in our own lives, the acting Dean of York told a civic commemorative service to Her late Majesty.

The Vice Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Christopher Legard DL, the Lord Mayor Cllr David Carr with the York Civic Party headed the congregation in York Minster.

Also present were both the city's MPs, Rachael Maskell and Julian Sturdy, former Lord Mayors and many other leading figures in civilian and military life.

The cathedral's bell ringers rang with muffled bells and Great Peter tolled before the service began.

Representatives of several York faith communities laid flowers at the altar during the commemoration.

In his address, the Rev Canon Michael Smith paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth's kindness, service, constancy, wisdom and "many, many gifts".

"To honour her let us all try to manifest these characteristics in our own lives," he said.

Doing so would help make the world a better place.

He also spoke of the Queen's Christian faith, which was so important to making her the person she was and urged the congregation to follow her example.

The service began with the Aldermen and councillors of the City of York Council processing with the symbols of the council's authority into the Minster.

They were followed by the Minster's choristers and the acting Dean, and the Chapter, who processed to their places.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell was not present as he had much to do in London in his national position in the Church of England.

A black and white picture of the young Queen Elizabeth II stood on a black draped table by the altar.

The Vice Lord Lieutenant read a lesson, as did the Rev Con Maggie McLean, Missioner.

Much of the music was composed by Dr Richard Shephard, whose career at York Minster spanned more than 20 years and included many years as headmaster of York Minster School.

Robert Sharpe, the Minster's director of music directed the Choir of York Minster as they sang anthems and hymns composed by other British composers.

After prayers for the Queen, members of the Royal Family and the nations of the Commonwealth including the UK, children from local schools and the Girl Guides and Scout Movements lit 96 candles in front of the altar.

They represented each of the Commonwealth nations.

After the blessing, the service ended with the entire congregation singing the National Anthem.

The clergy and choristers and the aldermen and councillors processed out as Benjamin Morris, assistant director of music played Nimrod by Edward Elgar, the nation's formal mourning music, on the organ.