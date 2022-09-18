AN INJURED person has been rescued in a midnight operation close to the centre of Malton.
Firefighters say they were called to the help of a female with a back injury who was stuck on a ledge just above head height.
A Malton crew used a triple extension ladder, longboard, rope pack and an HG platform to bring her safely to the ground.
They left her in the care of a relative to await the arrival of paramedics.
The incident happened shortly before midnight in Castlegate.
