A MAN is in hospital fighting for his life after an incident yesterday evening on the North Yorkshire coast.

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent witness appeal.

A spokesman said the man was assaulted in Eastborough in the centre of Scarborough at about 9pm.

"The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries", the spokesman said.

Police are appealing for anyone who can help with their inquiries to come forward.

They are particularly interested to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage, witnessed the incident or who saw what happened.

"Please contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency," the spokesman said.

To help in the inquiry, call 101 and quote 12220166855.