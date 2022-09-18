POLICE are hunting a murderer after a man was fatally attacked the North Yorkshire coast.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man was assaulted in Newborough in the centre of Scarborough at about 9pm.

"The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries", the spokesman said earlier today.

A few hours later, the force revealed that the man had died. He was in his fifties.

Police want to speak to a man captured on a CCTV camera in King Street as they believe he has important information that could help their inquiries.

They are also appealing for anyone who can help with their inquiries to come forward.

They are particularly interested to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage, witnessed the incident or who saw what happened.

"Please contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency," the spokesman said.

To help in the inquiry, call 101 and quote 12220166855.