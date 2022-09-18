UKRAINIAN refugees in York will be the focus of a concert by the Academy of St Olave's on Saturday.

The chamber orchestra will open their 2022/23 season with music by Mozart, Vanhal and Beethoven.

The concert which starts at 8pm in St Olave's Church, Marygate, will raise money for Sunflowers in York, a local charity helping Ukrainian children and families in the city.

Entry will be free for children aged 18 and under.

Sunflowers in York provides emotional health and well-being activities and support for those who have fled the war in their homeland. The activities include running a Kids Club for Ukrainian children, support in schools, workshops for English hosts and support with interpreting.

Isabel Dowell, the orchestra's principal bassoonist, will perform Concerto for Two Bassoons by Bohemian composer Johann Baptist Vanhal with David Baker, who plays with the Orchestra of Opera North, the Northern Chamber Orchestra and the Orchestra of the Golden Age.

The Academy’s Musical Director, Alan George, said the audience will have the "extremely rare opportunity to hear a concerto for two bassoons – composed by the sadly neglected Vanhal – with two exceptionally talented local soloists.”

The concert will begin with the overture to Mozart's early and rarely heard opera Lucio Silla, and conclude with Beethoven's Eroica Symphony.