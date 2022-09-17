People hoping to travel by train to London from York are facing delays this afternoon.
A points failure has blocked all lines on the East Coast Main Line.
All trains heading for London or north from Doncaster are delayed.
Network Rail is hoping to clear the disruption by 6pm today.
