FIREFIGHTERS are urging residents part of the Yorkshire Dales to keep their doors and windows closed.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is concerned about the effects of smoke from a major fire.

The area affected stretches from Scotton, south of Richmond in Swaledale to Tunstall, a village towards Catterick Garrison, on the edge of the Vale of York, about two and a half miles away.

The services warns: "For attention of local residents in the Scotton, Tunstall and surrounding areas. Due to a large barn fire in the area giving off significant smoke, residents are advised to close doors and windows. Seven fire appliances currently fighting the fire."