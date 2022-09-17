Firefighters are urging residents part of the Yorkshire Dales to keep their doors and windows closed.
They are also urging everyone to keep away from the area where they are dealing with a large fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is concerned about the effects of smoke from a major fire.
The area affected stretches from Scotton, south of Richmond in Swaledale to Tunstall, a village towards Catterick Garrison, on the edge of the Vale of York, about two and a half miles away.
The service warns: "For attention of local residents in the Scotton, Tunstall and surrounding areas. Due to a large barn fire in the area giving off significant smoke, residents are advised to close doors and windows. Seven fire appliances currently fighting the fire."
They are having to relay water to the site of the fire because of its location.
Station manager Tony Walker tweeted: "Please keep away while we do our work. Thank you."
There are no reports of any injuries.
