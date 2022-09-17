HUNDREDS of people will be making the most of the fine weather this weekend to go for a walk with a difference in York.

They will be taking part in this year's York Walking Festival.

Some will be going on a mythical creature quest, organised by York Mumbler, others will be trying the Club Wilber treasure hunt supported by Wilberforce Trust and there is also a York walking quiz in partnership with the Friends of York Hospital.

There are guided group walks including those suitable for young children and pregnant women or those with visual and walking disabilities, family friendly walks to learn about York's history and wildlife walks.

The nine-day programme of fun walks and ideas and support on how to get more active runs until Sunday September 26.

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning, at City of York Council, said: “Travelling actively is a great way to incorporate exercise into our daily routines, whether it’s walking to the shop every now and then or cycling to work regularly."

Downloads for various activities and full details of the guided activities are available on https://www.itravelyork.info/yorkwalkingfestival and paper copies are available at Visit York in Museum Street.