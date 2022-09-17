A top TV and onstage comedian will be coming to North Yorkshire after he added extra dates to his national tour.

Milton Jones will be at Scarborough's Spa Theatre on November 8 and Northallerton's Forum on November 11.

The comedian stars in Mock The Week on BBC Two, Live at the Apollo on BBC One and on BBC Radio 4 shows.

He is touring the country with his Milton: Impossible show and has announced 35 new dates for October and November.

He said: “We’ve all been through a lot recently, so why not go through a little bit more? Milton Impossible is a show about my career as a spy. Some people say that they really love it, others that can’t believe the sheer number of stupid jokes in it, and one old man in Bolton said, ‘It’s just what we need at the moment’ (None of them said these things to me directly, but I still own a lot of powerful listening equipment). We’re adding a load more shows in the autumn of 22. Obviously, I will know if you pass this on or not...”

Tickets are available through the venues and Milton Jones' website.