As the nation prepares to say its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday

Thousands will line the streets in London to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II, while millions will watch at home.

Our daily titles across the UK will celebrate the Queen’s life with special souvenir editions of our newspapers on Tuesday.

The souvenir newspapers will all contain an 8-page supplement celebrating Queen Elizabeth II.

What will happen on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?





Lying in state will continue until 6.30am. The Queen has been lying in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall.

The coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral at 11am

Senior members of the Royal family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the Abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will begin at 11am and will be televised.

A national two-minute silence will follow the Last Post being sounded at 11.55am.

Reveille, the national anthem and a lament, played by the Queen’s Piper, will bring the state funeral service to an end at approximately 12pm.

Souvenir supplement to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II

On Thursday, September 8, Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away aged 96.

The Queen had recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, a joyous occasion that saw communities all across the UK celebrate her life and reign over the last 70 years.

Her eldest son, King Charles III was officially proclaimed King on Saturday, September 10.

Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children: King Charles III; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

The special souvenir edition will be published on Tuesday across Newsquest titles to reflect the emotion and grief of this momentous occasion, which will see world leaders and well-wishers alike gather in London for a day unlike any other.

It will include pictures looking back on the historic day, and documenting her journey from Balmoral and the state funeral.