A man was tackled by police after rushing towards the Queen’s coffin during the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

The incident happened at around 10pm and the man was arrested under the Public Order Act and is in police custody, at the time of writing.

The incident was not shown on the BBC livestream. After a royal guard collapsed earlier this week, there is a slight delay in the live feed. It was replaced by an external shot of the Palace of Westminster during the disturbance.

The man was quickly surrounded by several security guards and police officers and was swiftly removed from Westminster Hall.

Met Police issue statement after man rushes Queen's coffin

A statement from the Met Police said: "Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

"He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody."

Mourners in attendance were said to be shocked following the incident.

It comes hours after King Charles III and his siblings held vigil in hour of the Queen.

After the King and his siblings left Westminster Hall following the vigil, members of the public gave them a round of applause.

Other family members watched on from the sidelines during the poignant vigil, among them the Queen’s grandchildren Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall.