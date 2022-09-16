A SELBY takeaway business was fined after a cockroach was found in a customer's meal.

Selby District Council has prosecuted the food business operators of Bengal Spice, Bangla Catering LTD, in Osgodby, following a report in December 2021 after a customer found a small beetle in a takeaway meal.

This was later identified as a German cockroach.

At York Magistrates Court today (Friday, September 16), Bangla Catering LTD pleaded guilty to three charges of breaching food safety and hygiene regulations.

Officers visited the premises and found a significant infestation of German cockroaches throughout the premises including food preparation and storage areas.

The business agreed to close, deal with the infestation, and carry out a deep clean before being allowed to reopen a week later.

Bangla Catering LTD was charged with three counts of breaching Food Safety and Hygiene regulations and received a fine of £8,000 and was ordered to pay costs of £4,000.