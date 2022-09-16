A York motorcycle sales shop closes tomorrow (Saturday) after more than 20 years in the business.

And Dave Wood Motorcycles at 25 Haleys Terrace, Acomb, looks set to have a new future as a dental practice.

Dave, who is 68, confirmed the sale of the premises to Leeds-based Yorkshire Dental Suite, who has just gained planning approval from City of York Council for the change of use.

Dave told the Press: "I'm going to make narrow gauge steam locomotives for the Blaenau Ffestiniog railway line in Wales. I have been doing this part-time but I will do it full-time."

Dave, who is originally from Scholes, Leeds, has worked in York since 1980.

"I have had a lovely time here. I have made lots of wonderful friends. I will have upset a few people but generally, the people of York are great fun."

"I have done my time, my life sentence. But I love it, I have really enjoyed it but it's on to pastures new."

Over the years, Dave has sold everything from 50cc mopeds and scooters to larger 1000cc bikes.

However, he warns other motorbike bike retailers have closed recently or are about to, with York "losing good shops."

"There's still room for people in the business," he continued, but he would be passing on his trade and agencies to the York Suzuki Centre in Burton Stone Lane, York.

Dave says electric bikes are proving slow to catch on but they will eventually.

"We will always have big bikes that will need petrol," he added.

Today (Friday), the two-storey premises were virtually empty, with just two mopeds left.

This week, City of York Council approved plans to change its use to a dental practice, which would occupy both ground and first floors and include three consultation rooms. An entrance door would be reinstated on the corner of the building.

A report by council planning staff said the proposed use, at a site within the urban area is acceptable in principle. The proposed use also met national planning policies “relating to healthy and safety communities.”

“The new use would provide a local amenity in a relatively sustainable area,” the report added.

“The change of use is acceptable in principle and no adverse effects, that cannot be addressed through planning conditions, have been identified.”

No-one at the dental company was able to comment on how soon they might open in York, but a staff member confirmed they had gained the planning approval.

Their website says: “Yorkshire Dental Suite is an industry-leading cosmetic dental practice in Leeds committed to improving the quality of people’s lives through exceptional dentistry.”