EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a man collapsed in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service responded to reports to a man who had collapsed at Riccall Road in Selby.
The servcie say the incident happened yesterday (September 15) at 6.29pm.
A sppokesman said: "On arrival to the scene, the man was found to be conscious and he was lifted by the crew.
"He was left in the care of paramedics."
