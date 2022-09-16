A MAN had collapsed down a road in Selby.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service responded to reports to a man who had collapsed at Riccall Road in Selby.
The incident occurred yesterday (September 15) at 6.29pm.
On arrival to the scene, the man was found to be conscious and he was lifted by the crew.
He was left in the care of paramedics.
