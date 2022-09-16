MASSIVE marrows, gigantic potatoes and unspeakably large cabbages were all on display as part of a major North Yorkshire flower show.

Battling for supremacy on the first day at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show today (September 16) in the Fruit & Veg Championship were the 'giant winners'.

John Simpson, from Durham won the marrow category with a 56kg whopper and secured a third place for his 24.1kg cabbage.

Giant Veg at the Autumn Harrogate Flower Show

Joe Atherton from Mansfield showed a 19.63kg beetroot and Peter Glazebrook from Newark won the potato category. In the National Onion Championship – the heaviest onion weighed in at 7.434kg - grown by John Handrahan-Cook from Mansfield.

The show runs until Sunday (September 18) and this year it brings a magical fairy tale world to Newby Hall and Gardens, as a host of talented floral designers create a series of spectacular installations based around classic fairy tales throughout the interiors of the Grade I listed house.

The National Dahlia Society are celebrating 75 years, and will be adding the finishing touches to a celebratory feature exhibit.

A packed programme of live talks and demos across three live stages will include grow-your-own tips and delicious dishes from the Great Northern Larder, stunning arrangements from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley, gardener’s questions with the GROW! Team, and a myriad of experts and ambassadors from across the horticultural spectrum will explore their passion for gardens, nature and wellbeing on the Human Gardener stage.

A special outdoor exhibition ‘Newby Rocks’ will tell the story of Newby Hall’s Rock Garden, a century-old slumbering giant, currently being brought back to life by Newby’s current owner, Lucinda Compton and her dedicated gardening team.

Admission to the flower show includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens and children’s adventure park, plus great garden shopping, crafts, gifts and specialist foods.

Show Director Nick Smith said: “Last year we held the Autumn Show at Newby Hall for the first time, we were delighted that it was such a huge success. This autumn, with so many fantastic exhibitors and an enticing programme of events lined up, we are incredibly excited to welcome our visitors and exhibitors back for what promises to be a bigger, brighter and even better autumn show.

"We are incredibly lucky to stage the show in such an inspiring and family friendly location, it’s a fantastic day out for young and old alike and we hope it will encourage a new generation of young gardeners.”

Tickets are priced at £23.50 for adults, children aged 5-15 years are £8, and children under five are free.

Tickets are available to purchase online at flowershow.org.uk