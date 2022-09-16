A village pub famous for food is now enjoying success with its beer.

The Woodman Inn at Bishopthorpe, near York, has been awarded beast seasonal pub by York Camra for summer 22.

Laura Harrison and chef Shane Brandon took over the venue in 2019.

Laura said “While we have focussed on the food side, we weren’t known as a drinkers pub.

“To win the award for us using so many fabulous local breweries made it more special.

“It’s another string to our bow of us bringing the pub back to a village pub again. It’s really satisfying.”

Shane says the CAMRA presentation to mark the award went really well, attended by 40 CAMRA members and other customers.

He added: “Laura is methodical with her ale. She won’t have it if it isn’t right. She creates a good atmosphere for families. We are super dog friendly. We try to be as local as we can and menus change frequently. The recognition from CAMRA shows Laura’s hard work is really paying off.”

York CAMRA chairman Chris Tregellis said it was notable that a pub well-known for food was also enjoying success with its beer.

Chris praised Laura for her beer keeping and added: “It was well worth going there.”