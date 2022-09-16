A MAIN road through a York town is currently blocked after a water leak.

The Village in Haxby - which links Haxby and Wigginton - is closed after a water leak has flooded the road near the duck pond.

York Press: The Village in Haxby, closed after a water leak Picture: Helen MeadThe Village in Haxby, closed after a water leak Picture: Helen Mead

Yorkshire Water has workmen on the scene and a diversion is in place.

Sandbags are being used to stop water from going into roadside homes and businesses.

More to follow.