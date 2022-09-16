The UK’s largest power station is paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth II with a dedication on one of its 12 huge cooling towers.

Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director at Drax Power Station, said: “It has been an incredibly moving week in which so many people across the world have shown their love and respect for the Queen. As we mourn her passing, our deepest condolences go to His Majesty King Charles III and all of the Royal Family.”