A city centre café in York has a secret surprise!

For 11 years, Hartley’s on Lendal Bridge, has offered soup, sandwiches, salads and drinks to workers and tourists alike.

But over the past five months, its garden has been transformed to help supply herbs, salad and fresh vegetables to add to the food on offer!

A former wasteland full of weeds, gravel and brambles is now an attractive and productive garden, featuring fresh herbs, beetroot, beans, rocket and spinach.

Passersby, customers and children notice tall sunflowers, blue cornflowers, racing beanstalks and fresh green shoots, despite the dry summer.

Business owner Mike Livingstone says the garden was the idea of partner Frances Tagg, who did much of the work.

Mike added: “So many people stop and look at the garden. It’s been good for business too. People like the idea we are growing something here and it goes into the soups and sandwiches.”

So, next time you're crossing Lendal Bridge, have a look over!