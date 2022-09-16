A much-loved York shop looks set to be another that got away.

Mitre Angling at Shipton Road, Rawcliffe, will close on Saturday September 24 after more than 20 years in business.

Owner Adele Wallis says she plans to spend some time with family, before getting a job where you can have time off and still get paid.

She will also keep her river stretch at Overton as the peg fees go to the Children’s Heart Foundation.

The 47-year-old says it will be a sad time to leave an industry she has been in since she was 12, helping her mum Linda and Grandad John Wallis when she bought the York Tackle shop on Hull Road.

After that business was sold to Dave Wood, who later relocated it to Badger Hill, Adele then netted her own business in 2000.

And over the years, Adele reports many changes.

“Costs of things are going up. Suppliers are supporting their bigger customers and giving them bigger discounts. Our margins are getting smaller.”

“You are not seeing the kids taking up fishing. It’s getting harder running kids clubs with all the rules and legislation. I used to run York Junior Angling Club and we used to have 30. I don’t run that any more.”

It means that York is just left with just the one tackle shop, York Tackle, when it used to have six.

Adele continued: “I will take a bit of time out. My son is 11 and he’s looking forward to a bit of time with me. He plays rugby and I will be able to take him to games and stand and watch.

“Then I will get a job working Monday to Friday, with paid holidays and sick pay. But I have only had one day off sick in 20 years. When you are self-employed, if you don’t work, you don’t get paid.”

However, though it can be tiring being at the beck and call of anglers, she has enjoyed every minute of it.

“It’s not just been a tackle shop, it’s been a place where people can talk. There have been sad times, some stressful times, but most of all, happy times,” she said.

Indeed, customers are upset at the impending loss of the shop and the decline of fishing.

David Findlay said: “I just feel sad due to high demands that people like this are suffering and it just does not end there. This sport not just gets people out beside the riverbanks and enjoying nature but it plays a big part in mental health.”

Peter Lundy said: “As a couple of visiting anglers my friend and I called in and got bait, tackle, tickets to your stretch of river and lots of sound advice every year. You'll be sadly missed but the very best wishes for whatever you choose next.”