A MOTORCYCLE was stolen after a thief broke into a garden shed.

North Yorkshire Police says that a white Yamaha TY80 trials motorbike was stolen after entry was forced into the shed in the rear garden of a property.

The incident happened in Little Ings, which is in the hamlet of Gayle, south of Hawes, between 4.15am and 5am on Wednesday, September 14.

Officers are requesting the public's help to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

They are particularly interested in any information about a small white van with a roof rack that was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email james.bowie@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Bowie.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220164440.