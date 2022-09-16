A LEVEL crossing in a village to the west of York will be out of action while works are carried out.

The level crossing in Hessay level crossing just west of York will be closed at 10pm on Monday, (September 19) and is expected to reopen just before 6.30am the following day.

Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place.