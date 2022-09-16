THE search is on for the best young chef in York.

The event is being held as part of the York Food and Drink festival, which returns this month for its 26th year.

The Junior Chefs competition will feature a heats stage at the Cookery School at The Grand, York.

The Cookery School Director, Marc Williams (pictured), will also be on the judging panel for the heats stage of the competition, looking at the quality, taste and presentation of the plates.

Simon Mahon (pictured), General Manager of The Grand, is thrilled that the hotel will be playing such a pivotal role in the competition.

He said: “With the opening of our brand-new fine dining restaurant Legacy, creating sustainable and locally sourced cuisine as well as showcasing our up and coming young chefs is at the hotel’s core.”

Adam Wardale (pictured), General Manager of York’s Middletons Hotel, and Chairman of the Hospitality Association York (HAY), agrees this is an amazing opportunity to showcase the great talents of junior Chefs in York. HAY will be sponsoring the competition.

The chefs participating in the competition are local to York; some college and some professional chefs, meaning anyone up to a Sous Chef level is able to apply.

Reece Brady-Temple (pictured), Chef at The Grand, York has entered the competition in the hopes of showing off his culinary skills at the final of the competition held in St. Sampson’s Square.

Some 1200 students are expected to attend York Food Festival between Friday September 23 and Sunday October 2. It is organised by creative director Michael Hjort (pictured)

During the festival, visitors can enjoy 10 days of demonstrations and hands-on participation, taste trails and wine tastings, markets and street food.

Centred in Parliament St and St Sampson’s Square with marquees and live music until 9pm, other events extend across the city, including at some of York’s most iconic and historic buildings.

Organisers say the event presents a great opportunity for young Chefs and aspiring teens to delve into the world of culinary careers, with a variety of masterclasses from home baking all the way to Michelin style cuisine.

Both Ahmed Abdalla, Head Chef at The Grand’s new fine dining restaurant Legacy and Marc Williams, Director of the Cookery School will be hosting demonstrations for audiences during the festival.

Heat stages of the competition will be taking place at The Cookery School at The Grand York on Tuesday September 20 with the finals taking place on Monday September 26 in St Sampson Square.

York Food and Drink Festival is still taking applicants for the Junior Chef competition, follow the link below to find out more. https://yorkfoodfest.wufoo.com/forms/junior-chef-competition-york-food-festival/