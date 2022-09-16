Organisers of the Marathon Du Malton have decided to postpone this weekend's event following the death of the Queen.

The Marathon Du Malton, which was due to take place on Sunday, will now take place on Sunday, October 23, from 10am to 5pm. All runners have been notified and there has been overwhelming support from local suppliers, as we work towards this new date for the flagship event.

The gourmet marathon is inspired by Marathon du Medoc, which takes place in September in the French wine region. At a shorter distance of 10km, the Marathon du Malton takes participants on a winding route around the picturesque scenery surrounding Malton and features a range of tasty food and drink stops to enjoy along the way.

Participants will be able to sample and experience local specialities from beer and gin to roast beef and Yorkshire puddings as well as a few delectable, sweet treats – including macarons from the UK pastry champion! All washed down with some delicious wine of course.

Whether you’re in it to win it and want to set yourself a personal best, or if you want to take on the course at a much more relaxed pace while enjoying the delicious checkpoints set out along the way, there are options for everyone to get involved.

The fun begins from 10am with three races departing from the town centre start line: • 10:30am – ‘Sans Arret’ race – for those who want to conquer the course without stopping, the Sans Arret option is perfect for seasoned runners wanting to set their personal best time.

• 12:30pm – ‘Classique’ race – ideal for fun runners, this race takes on a more laidback pace round the course and allows time for participants to enjoy the surroundings as well as the delicious produce on offer at the stops throughout.

• 12:40pm - ‘Escargot’ race – the best option for those who choose a slower pace or want to walk the course, indulge in some treats and soak in their surroundings! This option is also perfect for dog walkers and accompanied children.

As always, food themed fancy dress is actively encouraged for the Classique and Escargot races with prizes on offer for the best dressed, and there will be plenty of food and drink stalls lining the streets in Malton’s picturesque town centre as well as live music and family entertainment through to 5pm.

Director of Visit Malton, Tom Naylor-Leyland, commented on the announcement: “We have all been deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week. We made the difficult decision to postpone the event as a sign of respect, and to allow people to observe the period of national mourning.

We have been working hard with our race partners to organise a new date and can now announce that Marathon Du Malton will be taking place on Sunday 23rd October instead. We hope you can all make it as we’re confident the Marathon will still be a wonderful event.”

Tickets for the Marathon du Malton start at £30. The Escargot is also open to children and dogs are welcome on leads. For more information and to book, please visit www.visitmalton.com/marathon-du-malton.